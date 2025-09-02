President appoints one judge in Allahabad HC, 3 in Kerala High Court

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday, September 1, appointed a judge in the Allahabad High Court and issued orders for appointing three additional judges of Kerala High Court as permanent judges.

Advocate Arun Kumar was appointed as a Judge of the Allahabad High Court, said the Law and Justice Ministry official in a statement. Justice Johnson John, Justice GU Girish and Justice CN Pratheep Kumar, who were functioning as additional judges, were appointed as Permanent Judges of the Kerala High Court, it said.

Last month, the Union government had cleared the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the Supreme Court. Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal had announced that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justices Aradhe and Pancholi as Supreme Court judges. With the appointment of the two judges, the strength of the Supreme Court reached the sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 25th August, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts, as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay (PHC: High Court of Madhya Pradesh) (ii) Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice, High Court of Judicature at Patna, (PHC: High Court of Gujarat)," read a statement uploaded on the apex court website.

On August 27, the Union government also issued a notification appointing Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, shortly after the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Alok Aradhe to the Supreme Court was cleared. In another notification, the Union government appointed Justice Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri as Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, shortly after the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the Supreme Court was cleared.