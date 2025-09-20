Praveen Kumar appointed new ITBP chief; Praveer Ranjan CISF DG

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a major development for India’s paramilitary leadership, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved two high-profile appointments in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

These decisions come as the current heads of both forces prepare to retire at the end of September 2025.

Praveen Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer from the West Bengal cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of ITBP.

He currently serves as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau and will take over the reins from Rahul Rasgotra, a 1989 batch IPS officer from the Manipur cadre, who is set to retire on September 30.

Kumar’s tenure will extend until his superannuation on September 30, 2030, or until further orders.

Known for his strategic acumen and deep experience in intelligence operations, Kumar is expected to bring a sharp focus to ITBP’s border management and counter-insurgency efforts along India’s Himalayan frontiers.

Meanwhile, Praveer Ranjan, a 1993 batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been elevated to the position of Director General of CISF.

Ranjan currently holds the post of Special Director General in the same force and will succeed Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990 batch IPS officer from the Bihar cadre, who also retires on September 30.

Ranjan’s appointment will be effective until July 31, 2029, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders.

With a strong background in industrial security and public safety, Ranjan is expected to steer CISF’s expanding role in protecting critical infrastructure and high-value assets across the country.

These appointments reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring continuity and operational excellence in two of India’s most vital security forces.

The official notification was issued by Sakshi Mittal, Director in the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

As the baton passes to these seasoned officers, both ITBP and CISF are poised for a new chapter in leadership, marked by experience, stability, and strategic foresight.

