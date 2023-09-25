Prasar Bharati claims copyright on Parliament sessions, YouTube channels affected

Meanwhile, when MediaNama asked Sharma about his opinion on the situation, he said:

“Already BJP spokespersons don’t talk to us and now I can’t use my own Prime Minister’s sound-bytes. This is such a tragedy that someone is making copyright claims on what the Prime Minister is saying. There are so many government functions in the country. How can they be under copyright? Yet under law, they can be copyrighted.”

The Copyright Act of 1957 is a legal framework that governs the protection of intellectual property rights in India. The Act grants creators and authors exclusive rights to their literary, artistic, and musical works, allowing them to control how their creations are used, reproduced, distributed – and yes, it even provides copyright protection to content produced by the Indian government.

The law recognizes the government as the copyright owner for works created or published by government employees in the course of their official duties. This means the government holds the exclusive rights to reproduce, distribute, and display these works, and it can authorize or restrict their use by others.

Why is copyright such a big concern for independent journalists?

While speaking to MediaNama, Sharma expressed that the worst part of a copyright notice, even a copyright claim, is its hit on the channel’s earnings. He said, “They were sharing my revenue. I had stopped earnings from my videos because of [the claim]. My video was of 11-12 minutes. I use 20 seconds of the Prime Minister’s speech, which is publicly available, and for god’s sake, he’s the Prime Minister! [And Prasar Bharati says] that because of the copyright claim I can’t earn anything out of that video… Can you imagine? I can’t use my Prime Minister’’s sound bytes on my platform[emphasis added].”

Regarding the decision to remove all Prasar Bharati-related bytes, Sharma is not the only independent journalist to have reacted in this manner. Other independent journalists with news channels on YouTube have also flagged the receipt of copyright claims from Prasar Bharati. As mentioned by Sharma, these claims affect video monetization on YouTube and thus have sparked considerable panic within the fraternity.