Police commando & woman killed, several injured in fresh Manipur violence

One Manipur Police commando was killed and three others injured when suspected armed militants attacked them in Manipur’s Moreh, along the Myanmar border, on Wednesday, January 17, police said. When the security personnel tried to shift the three injured persons to the hospital , some tribals including women, allegedly obstructed and clashed with the forces. A tribal woman was killed and few others injured in the alleged clashes in bordering Moreh, 110 km from the state capital Imphal.

Police officials in Imphal said that police commando Wangkhem Somorjit was killed and three others injured when suspected militants attacked the security forces, who were on a search operation in different vehicles in Moreh under Tengnoupal district to nab the militants.

Somorjit hails from Malom area in Imphal West district.

Heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the suspected militants were reported in three different locations in Moreh area since Wednesday morning, a police official said. The militants had also allegedly fired Rocket-Propelled Grenade shells on the security forces.