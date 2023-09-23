PM to virtually flag off nine new Vande Bharat trains on September 24

Nine new Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off across the country on Sunday, September 24, following a virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12.30 pm. The nine trains will ply across the 11 states of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

The new trains will travel through three religious places, namely, Puri, Madurai, and Tirupati.