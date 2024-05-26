PM Modi's 'mujra' remark sparks row, Opposition says he needs treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 25, made a sexist and derogatory remark against the opposition INDIA bloc. Accusing the Congress-led INDIA bloc of appeasing the Muslims, he said that the opposition can remain ‘enslaved’ and may even perform a ‘mujra’ to please them.

Addressing a gathering in Bihar, Narendra Modi said, “Bihar is the land that has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs, and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank.”

Mujra is a traditional form of dance that originated in the Mughal era. It used to be performed by courtesans to entertain kings and high ranking administrators.

Modi alleged that the people of Bihar have been hurt by insulting remarks against migrants of the state from leaders of the Congress in Punjab and Telangana, and the DMK and the TMC in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively. “These RJD people who keep doing ‘mujra’ with their lantern [RJD’s poll symbol] do not have the courage to speak a word in protest,” he said.

Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the Prime Minister has lost his mental stability. He said, “Today, I heard the word 'mujra' from the mouth of the Prime Minister. Modiji, what is this state of mind? Why don’t you take something? Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji should get him treated immediately. Perhaps delivering speeches under the sun has had too much of an effect on his brain.”

RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha also echoed similar sentiments. “I am worried about him now. Until yesterday, we disagreed with him, now we are worried about him. I had said recently that he is becoming a victim of delusion of grandeur. 'Machli', mutton, mangalsutra and 'mujra' ... is this the language of a PM?” he told news agency PTI.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale said, “From ‘Naari Shakti’, the man has now come down to using words like 'mujra'.” He said that Modi is no longer able to conceal his true character. “After 10 years of public relations and a carefully curated image, Modi can’t hide his true self anymore. Such cheap language,” he said.