PM Modi’s Economic Advisory Council chief Bibek Debroy passes away

Dr Bibek Debroy, a prominent economist and Chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), on Friday passed away at age 69.

The top economist was also a member of NITI Aayog from its inception in January 2015 till June 2019. He wrote several books, articles and was also a consulting/contributing editor with several newspapers.

Prior to joining the NITI Aayog (then called the Planning Commission), Bibek Debroy served as the Chairman of the Railways Ministry's high-powered committee on restructuring the country's lifeline.

In 2015, the veteran economist was awarded a Padma Shri. A year later, the US-India Business Summit awarded Debroy with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Debroy has “left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape.”

"Dr Debroy was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” he wrote, in a social media post.

“I have known Dr Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his insights and passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends,” Modi added.