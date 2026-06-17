PM Modi welcomes peace efforts in West Asia, says 'we must ensure that sea lanes remain safe'

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia during his address at a session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity" at the G7 summit in Evian, France.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property for our friendly countries in West Asia. The disruption of maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz has harmed the global economy," PM Modi said on Tuesday, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"International partnerships and global solidarity can only be meaningful if we work together to address shared challenges," he added.

According to Prime Minister Modi, India firmly believes that lasting solutions to the ongoing tensions and conflicts in various parts of the world are possible only through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation.

"Many Indian civilians have lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect all countries through global maritime trade, is our responsibility. We must ensure that sea lanes remain safe, and seafarers can carry out their work without fear," the Prime Minister stressed during his address.

He noted that "India is fully prepared to work together with all partners on these issues".

He also said that in an uncertain world, trade and technology were being misused for narrow interests, leading to a trust deficit in the international arena.

"Mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today. But, sadly, today, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources… it suffers from a shortage of trust. And the future of our partnerships depends on rebuilding this trust," he added.

He noted that "We, in India, view the 'world as one family' (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). Our experience shows that development is most effective when it is connected to the aspirations of people".

He said that India has always followed the principle of "humanity first", and this thought continues to be at the centre of its efforts.