PM Modi visits Manipur over two years after deadly ethnic violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Imphal and Churachandpur in Manipur on September 13, over two years after deadly ethnic violence erupted between Kuki and Meiti communities in the state, leaving more than 200 dead and thousands displaced.

Both state and national security forces were deployed in large numbers around Kangla Fort in Imphal and Churachandpur’s Peace Ground. PM Modi is expected to be in Manipur for two days.

The PM first inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram’s capital of Aizawl before proceeding to Manipur. In Kuki-majority Churachandpur, he addressed a public gathering at the Peace Ground.

During his speech, Modi said, “The name Manipur has the word mani in it. It is a gem that will enhance the shine of the entire Northeast in the coming times.” Modi also said that the Union government “is committed to taking Manipur forward on the path of development,” and added that the infrastructure projects would improve the lives of Manipuri people, especially tribal communities.

He also urged people to “walk on the path of peace” and “secure the future of your children”. “The traditions and culture of this region, the vibrancy and diversity here, reflect India's strength,” the PM added.

The PM further said that the construction of over 7,000 houses has been approved for displaced people by the Union government. He added that a Rs 3,000 crore special package was recently declared, and an additional Rs 500 crore has been allocated specifically for displaced individuals.

Modi also interacted with displaced people in Imphal and inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200. He said that there is a need to “build strong bridges between the people of the hills and the valleys.”

Further, the PM extended his congratulations to the newly elected interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki.

Reports say that decorations for the PM’s visit were pulled down in some areas of Churachandpur. Youth wings of the Congress and the Manipur People’s Party (MPP) held protests near the Imphal venue, The Hindu reported.

Reacting to the PM’s visit, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Your three-hour pit stop in Manipur is not compassion—it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people. Your so-called roadshow is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps.”

Kharge also criticised Modi for going on 46 foreign visits since the violence began in Manipur but not making a “single visit to share two words of sympathy with your own citizens”.

The AICC president added, “Your and Home Minister Amit Shah’s gross incompetence and complicity in betraying all communities were shielded from scrutiny by imposing President’s rule in the state. Violence still continues. Not to forget that it is your government that is responsible for national security and border patrol.”