PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to release a commemorative coin, visit places of worship and release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN at a farming summit, among other engagements.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi wrote on X, “I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, 19th November, to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.”

He also highlighted Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life and efforts towards community service and the spiritual awakening of society.

According to PM Modi’s schedule for Wednesday, he will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay respects at around 10 a.m.

At around 10.30 a.m., the Prime Minister will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, said a statement.

On this occasion, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 at around 1.30 p.m.

During the programme, PM Modi will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support 9 crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from November 19 to 21, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum.

The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India’s agricultural future.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies.

The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.