PM Modi to launch 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 41,000 cr

"In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people."

In a major step to provide world class amenities at railway stations, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

These stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore. These stations will act as ‘City Centres’ integrating both sides of the city. They will have modern passenger amenities like roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façade, kids play area, kiosks, food courts, etc.