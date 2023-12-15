PM Modi to inaugurate Swarveda temple in Varanasi on Dec 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the unique temple of spirituality -- Swarveda Mahamandir -- in Umraha area of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on December 18.

The ceremony will be held amid Yajna in 25,000 ‘kunds’ to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yog Sansthan (VYS).

The temple is a physical representation of spiritual treatise ‘Swarved’ authored by Sadguru Sadafal Deo, the founder of VYSa school of incredibly powerful and advanced meditation technique of Vihangam Yoga.

Sant Vigyandeo, successor of the sitting head of the Sansthan Sadguru Acharya Swatantra Dev, told reporters that Prime Minister Modi had earlier visited the under-construction site of this temple, which is an amalgamation of ancient philosophy, spirituality and modern architecture.

Busy monitoring the preparations for the commencement of the two-day 25,000 Kundiya Yajna starting from December 17, Vigyandeo said that the Prime Minister’s mother, late Hiraben, was associated with VYS’s Dandakvan Vanda in Navsari district of Gujarat.

He said that this centre in Varanasi will now become the main centre of VYS. “It will be one of the biggest meditation centre of the world with a capacity of 10,000 meditation practitioners at a time on its seven floors.

Architectural marvel with a perfect balance of modern technology and ancient wisdom reflects in the temple building having 125 petal lotus domes,” he said.

Every corner of the temple will make people feel the Sadguru’s philosophy of Swarved as its 3,137 verses have been engraved on Makrana marble walls in the temple.

His statue will also be installed on the first floor of the temple, said Vigyandeo adding that these works were completed in the first phase of the project in almost 20 years.

In the second phase, a 135 ft tall statue of Sadguru (to be named as Statue of Spirituality) will be installed near the temple, he said.

Explaining that Swarved means knowledge of the self-soul, the supreme soul and it is the heart of Vihangam Yog, the ancient science, Vigyandeo said, “Sadguru was in jail on the charges of mutiny during freedom struggle in 1920 when he wrote the chapters of Swarved. After coming out of the jail he not only authored the unmatched spiritual treatise ‘Swarved’ but also founded VYS, which spread over 150 districts in India and dozens of countries.

Over three lakh people are likely to take part in 25,000 Kundiya Yajna in the two-day event.

Apart from creating Yagyashala in a 20 lakh square feet area, a tent city has also been developed for accommodation of the participants visiting from across the globe.



