PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday, December 17. The cultural festival will be held from December 17 to 30. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present during the event.

The first batch of the Tamil delegation, comprising around 1,400 people, left from Chennai on December 15. During their stay in Kashi, as per their tour itinerary, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya, an official press release stated.

“The seven groups of Students (Ganga), Teachers (Yamuna), Professionals (Godavari), Spiritual (Saraswati), Farmers and Artisans (Narmada), Writers (Sindhu) and Traders and Businessmen (Kaveri) have been named after seven sacred rivers of India will travel from Chennai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari to Kashi,” it stated.