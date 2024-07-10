PM Modi receives Russia's highest civilian award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday, July 9, conferred the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian award. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented PM Modi with the highest state order of the country during a brief ceremony held at the Grand Kremlin Palace following the bilateral talks between the two leaders.

The Kremlin stated that the Prime Minister of India was awarded the award for outstanding services in developing the special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the Russian and Indian people.

"Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," said PM Modi after receiving the award.