PM Modi praises BJP cadres in TN; to Interact with booth-level workers on Monday

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Ahead of the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of BJP cadres in the state, crediting them for effectively highlighting what he termed the shortcomings of the ruling DMK government while actively promoting the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) development agenda.

In a post on social media X on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi expressed pride in the dedication and grassroots engagement of BJP karyakartas, noting that their outreach has helped take the NDA’s vision for Tamil Nadu to a wider audience.

He said the cadres had played a crucial role in exposing governance issues under the DMK while simultaneously presenting an alternative roadmap focused on growth, infrastructure, and welfare.

The Prime Minister also announced that he would interact with booth-level workers as part of the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvad’ programme on the evening of April 13.

The initiative is aimed at energising party workers at the grassroots level, strengthening booth management, and ensuring effective voter outreach in the final phase of campaigning.

Tamil Nadu is set to witness a fiercely contested, four-cornered electoral battle this time.

The ruling DMK-led alliance is seeking to retain power, banking on its welfare schemes and governance record.

On the other hand, the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is attempting a comeback, positioning itself as a stable alternative.

The BJP, contesting as part of the NDA alliance led by the AIADMK, has been aggressively expanding its footprint in the state, projecting development-driven politics and strong central support as key campaign themes.

The NDA alliance includes regional partners like PMK, Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) and aims to consolidate anti-DMK votes.

Adding a new dimension to the contest is actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay, whose party has intensified campaigning across constituencies, drawing significant public attention.

Naam Tamilar Katchi, led by Seeman, is also in the fray, further intensifying the multi-cornered contest.

With campaigning entering its final stretch, all major parties have stepped up their outreach efforts, holding rallies, roadshows, and grassroots engagements.

Prime Minister Modi’s planned interaction with booth-level workers is expected to boost the BJP’s campaign momentum as parties gear up for the crucial polling day on April 23.