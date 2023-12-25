PM Modi, Kharge, Rahul greet people on Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, on Monday, December 25.
PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ.”
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “Christmas epitomises the spirit of forgiveness, peace and togetherness. Values like caring for all living beings and compassion for the needy add a unique dimension of sharing to this joyous festival. May the festivities usher in new beginnings of hope, happiness and prosperity for everyone. Merry Christmas!”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, “Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with love, your homes with happiness, and your lives with peace.”
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi wrote, “Christmas is a festival of hope, upholding love, fraternity, and brotherhood. It imparts the belief that even in the midst of difficult situations, there is hope for a brighter tomorrow. This Christmas, let's strive for a world in which the humanist teachings of Jesus Christ prevail. Merry Christmas to all.”
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his greetings by saying, “May the life messages of Jesus Christ like love, forgiveness and kindness be the beacon of everyone's life. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that happiness, peace and prosperity fill the country. Merry Christmas to all Christians.”
(With IANS inputs)