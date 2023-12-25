PM Modi, Kharge, Rahul greet people on Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, on Monday, December 25.

PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ.”