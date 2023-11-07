PM Modi in no mood keep civil servants, soldiers out of politics: Congress

The Congress on Monday, November 6, welcomed the Election Commission's decision barring the sending of senior government officers as 'rath prabharis' to poll-bound states. The party also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in no mood to heed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's demand that civil servants and soldiers be kept out of politics. It said that it will pursue all options to put an end to this completely unacceptable and dangerous practice that degrades and threatens the country's democracy.

In a post on social media platform X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "While it is welcome that the Election Commission has acted on the complaint of Congress and forced the Modi government to backtrack on sending senior bureaucrats as 'Rath Prabharis' to poll-bound states, the larger issue of the blatant use of officers for what is essentially a programme to implement one-man's personal political propaganda remains.

It is clear now that the PM is in no mood to heed to Kharge ji’s letter to him on 22 October to keep civil servants and soldiers out of politics. The Congress party will pursue all options to put an end to this completely unacceptable and dangerous practice that degrades and threatens our democracy.”