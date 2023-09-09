PM Modi has not responded to request of all party meeting delegation: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Modi has not responded to the request of meeting an all party delegation from the state which had sought Modi’s time to deliberate between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery dispute.

Talking to media persons at Hubballi Airport, the Chief Minister said that although the state government is ready to launch the Mahadayi project, the forest and environment clearance has not been obtained from the central government.

He said that all related reports have been sent to the Centre.

On JDS is BJP's B team, the Chief Minister said that they got annoyed with him when he said that JDS is BJP's B team. “The Janata Dal, a party that claims to be secular, has united with the communalists. Former prime minister Deve Gowda used to say that he would not join with other parties for any reason. But MLA G.T Deve Gowda is saying that he is joining hands with BJP for the survival of the party. It shows that the JDS party has no ideology,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that JDS has proved that they are ready to do anything for power.

Reacting to the issues of ‘Hijab’, ‘Halal’, ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Sanatana Dharma’; the Chief Minister said that the ‘Hijab’ and ‘Halal’ issues are in the court.

He said the cabinet has taken a decision to conduct an inquiry regarding the uniforms distributed to children under Vidya Vikas scheme from Karnataka textiles organisation.