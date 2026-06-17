PM Modi calls for rebuilding global trust and partnerships at G7 summit

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 told world leaders at the G7 Summit that the international community’s biggest challenge is not a lack of resources but a growing deficit of trust. Calling for renewed global cooperation, he urged nations to rebuild partnerships based on equality, dignity and mutual confidence.

Addressing the outreach session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity” in Evian, France, Modi said trust

has become the world’s most valuable strategic asset at a time when countries are increasingly interconnected and interdependent. The session brought together G7 members and partner countries, including India, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya and South Korea, along with representatives from multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

“Mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today. But sadly, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources; it suffers from a shortage of trust,” Modi said. He argued that the future of international cooperation depends on restoring that trust.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi said global challenges such as energy security, food security, healthcare, cybersecurity and economic stability are deeply interconnected, making international partnerships essential for shared progress and prosperity. However, he cautioned that trade and technology are increasingly being used to advance narrow interests, fuelling distrust among nations.

Invoking India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means “the world is one family”, Modi said development is most effective when aligned with people’s aspirations. He added that India’s international engagement is guided by the principle of “humanity first”, which underpins initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE and the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, according to IANS.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s role as a first responder during natural disasters, citing assistance extended to countries including Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Mozambique and Jamaica. He said India’s development partnerships focus on capacity building and enabling countries to devise their own solutions rather than creating dependence.

“The true test of partnership is not what we build for others, but what we enable others to build for themselves,” Modi said.

Positioning India as a voice of the Global South, Modi said developing countries are seeking genuine partnerships rather than aid. He urged nations to move beyond the traditional donor-recipient framework and engage with one another as equals.

“The Global South has immense expectations from the world. More than support, it seeks partnership. We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners,” he said.

Modi also highlighted India’s engagement in Africa through programmes focused on training, skill development, agriculture, water resources and energy. He said these initiatives are helping African nations strengthen local capacities and tackle global challenges.

The summit also marked Modi’s first in-person interaction with US President Donald Trump since February 2025. The two leaders were seen shaking hands and seated next to each other during the session, and are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on Wednesday.

The meeting comes amid growing strains in India-US ties. Differences have emerged over Trump’s repeated claims that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during their four-day conflict in May 2025, delays in finalising a trade agreement, visa restrictions affecting skilled professionals, and concerns over racism targeting Indians in the US.

More recently, tensions were heightened after three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, adding another layer of complexity to the bilateral relationship.



This article was written by a student interning with TNM.