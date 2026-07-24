PM Modi breaks silence on student protests: But he made same promise at least 4 times in 3 years

Amid the ongoing youth movement demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over repeated instances of paper leaks, among other issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 23) broke his silence and issued his first statement on the issue by promising to set up “fast track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks”, and saying “nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youth” and “those who harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”
“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks,” on Thursday.
“Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”
Modi did not make any mention of the protests underway at Jantar Mantar, or the demands for Pradhan’s resignation or the police brutality unleashed on students. Moreover, his statement promising action is also not new. These very same words have been used and the same promises have been made by the prime minister several times in recent years both in parliament and on the election trail.
Here are some instances:
July 2024
Just two years ago, Modi made the same promise in almost the same words while speaking in parliament.
In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on July 2, 2024, Modi said in the Lok Sabha that the “government is not going to spare” those who cheated the youth.
“The Hon’ble President also expressed concern about paper leaks in her address. I would also like to tell every student and every young person in the country that the government is extremely serious about preventing such incidents and we are taking one step after another to fulfil our responsibilities on a war footing,” he said.
“Those who play with the future of the youth will not be spared at all. Continuous arrests are being made across the country in the case of NEET. The central government has already enacted a strict law. Necessary steps are being taken to strengthen the entire examination system.”
The next day July 3, 2024, he issued a similar statement in his reply delivered to the Rajya Sabha.
“I assure the youth of the country that this government is not going to spare those who cheated you. Those who have toyed with the future of the youth of this country, one action after the other is being taken to ensure the strictest punishment,” .
“In Parliament, we have formed strict laws against these irregularities. We are strengthening the entire system so that the youth of my country do not have to be in a situation of apprehension in future and that they showcase their capability in a confident manner and get what is rightfully theirs. We are working towards this.”
His remarks came the UGC-NET exam, which was conducted on June 18 that year, was cancelled on June 19 following reports that the exam’s integrity was compromised. The decision to cancel the exam came amidst nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the national eligibility cum entrance exam NEET (UG), which was held on May 5 that year.
February 2024
In February 2024, while addressing the last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi said his government had passed, that month because paper leaks had made the youth angry.
“Paper leaks used to make our youth concerned and worried. The youth was angry against the system. For this the parliament passed a strict law,” he .
December 2024
Months later, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government in the state, Modi said that while paper leaks had become “Rajasthan’s identity” the BJP government had started an investigation.
“The previous government did injustice with Rajasthan youth. Paper leaks and fraud in recruitment had become Rajasthan’s identity. The BJP government started an investigation and arrested many people. Additionally, BJP government has done recruitment,” .
“Paper leaks used to make our youth concerned and worried. The youth was angry against the system. For this the parliament passed a strict law,” he had said.
November 2023
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan in 2023, Modi accused the Congress of selling exam papers in the state and said that those involved in paper leaks will be sent behind bars.
“Students from all across the country come to Kota for education purposes. Congress party has destroyed the dreams of the youth repeatedly in the last five years. Congress sold papers for all exams. I want to assure you the one involved in the paper leak, will be sent behind bars. This is the guarantee of Modi,” he .
Just the month before, also on the election trail in Rajasthan, Modi on October 5, 2023 had promised that the BJP government if it is formed in the state would destroy the paper leak mafia nurtured by the Congress.
“Congress’ paper leak mafia has ruined the future of lakhs of students in Rajasthan. The youth of Rajasthan is asking for justice,” he .
“During elections, Congress, which had promised to remove corruption, has handed over the youth to the paper leak mafia. The new BJP government will take strict action against such paper leak mafia. You remember, BJP will come, and Rajasthan will get employment, paper mafia will be destroyed.”
This article has been republished with permission from The Wire. The original article can be read here.