PM Modi breaks silence on student protests: But he made same promise at least 4 times in 3 years

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on July 2, 2024, Modi said in the Lok Sabha that the “government is not going to spare” those who cheated the youth.

“The Hon’ble President also expressed concern about paper leaks in her address. I would also like to tell every student and every young person in the country that the government is extremely serious about preventing such incidents and we are taking one step after another to fulfil our responsibilities on a war footing,” he said.

“Those who play with the future of the youth will not be spared at all. Continuous arrests are being made across the country in the case of NEET. The central government has already enacted a strict law. Necessary steps are being taken to strengthen the entire examination system.”