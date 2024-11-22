Pixel 9 Pro XL Review: If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

The other great thing about the iPhone 16 Pro Max is that it remembers your exposure settings. So once you dial in the camera to underexpose by a stop or two (and you have numbered values you can see), it stays like that until you reset it.

The camera control button is a bit of a gimmick, but the range of adjustments offered and photographic styles feature the camera app offers makes the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera a photographer’s delight.

Conclusion

Usually it is after three years of owning a phone that I start to wonder about upgrading. My Pixel 7 is now almost two years old and I was idly wondering whether the Pixel 10 might be something I could consider buying next year. But having seen the direction that the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s camera has taken, I am at a bit of a loss.

I have always preferred the Android OS (as you can see from the iPhone review that I did ), and I personally can’t imagine switching to an iOS device as my daily driver. But the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera was so much nicer to use than the Pixel 9 ProXL’s that I did think about it, for a moment.

For people less fussy about the cameras, especially about dialling in the perfect image, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is an excellent all-round phone. There’s virtually no major drawback. Performance is snappy, the screen is gorgeous, the sound is great, the battery life is tremendous and the camera, for all its flaws, is extremely capable and produces pleasing images. And if you like all the AI wizardry, that’s probably even more reason to consider buying it.

Since the Pixel 9 Pro XL sells in the rarefied Rs 1 lakh plus category, the competition is mainly the iPhones and the top Samsung models and in many ways it holds its own. That said, if you're someone who likes to use iOS, I would tell you to simply just pick up the iPhone 16 series. If you’re an Android loyalist like me, it’s worth looking at last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, or wait for the new flagships from brands like Oppo, Vivo and Samsung, before taking a call on whether to buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL or its siblings.

This Google Pixel 9 Pro XL was sent to the reviewer as a loaner unit for review purposes. The unit will be returned on completion of the review. Google has been given no advance information about the content of this review and exercises no copy approval.

(This article is republished from Newslaundry. The original article can be read here.)