Phulwari Sharif terror module case: NIA searches 20 locations in 6 states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, October 12, carried out search operations at 20 different locations across the country in connection with its probe into the Phulwari Sharif terror module case and seized cash of around Rs 8.5 lakh. An NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency sleuths carried out searches at in Fazalpur, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, and Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Tonk and Gangapur in Rajasthan and in the regions of Lucknow, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The official said that the NIA also carried out searches in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The official said that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation in cases linked with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), and their involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities.

The official said that during searches, a substantial cache of crucial evidence in the ongoing case was found. "Evidence includes various digital devices such as laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen-drives, and hard disks. Furthermore, incriminating documents have been recovered," the official said.