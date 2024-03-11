Petition filed in SC to restrain Union govt from appointing new Election Commissioners

Two days after Election Commissioner Arun Goel tendered his resignation, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, March 11 to restrain the Union government from using its newly-vested powers to appoint additional election officers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In December 2023, the Parliament passed a new law removing the Chief Justice of India from the panel to select the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The petition was filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, who stated that the removal of Chief Justice of India from the panel violates the principles of free and fair election. The Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress General Secretary, in January, had filed another petition challenging the constitutionality of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 (Act), passed by the Parliament.