Personal details of those who registered for IFFI Goa 'leaked' online

The website of the International Film Festival of India has put up personal information and documents of registrants in plain sight.

This includes government ID, curriculum vitae (which includes one’s phone number and address, and often date of birth) and a document listing the registrant’s filmography or portfolio.

This information is easily accessible for anyone who’s tech-savvy. Registrants include the general public, film professionals, and students.

IFFI is organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Started in 1952, it’s one of the leading film events across the globe – the only film festival in South Asia that is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations.

The festival, which became an annual event from 1975, has been organised in Goa since 2004 in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa. This year, the 54th edition of IFFI Goa is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28. Registrations across categories opened in September.

Data leak

The official website of IFFI Goa – iffigoa.org – gives public access to the file storage on its server which can be exposed by visiting a specific URL. This directory contains the documents submitted by over 550 registrants, as of October 16. I cannot confirm if these are all the registrants, or just a segment of them.

Here’s a screenshot of this directory after cropping out the directory path. I will not share the URL either for privacy reasons.