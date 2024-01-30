Permission granted to conduct 252 religious events on Ram Temple inauguration day, TN govt tells SC

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, January 29, apprised the Supreme Court that it allowed a total of 252 applications seeking permission to organise religious events in the state on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration. A bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, was apprised by senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing on behalf of the state government, that permission was not given in 36 instances due to law and order issues.

"Milords may record my statement that they applied at 282 places for different pooja, procession, etc. and out of which we permitted at 252 places," he said. Tiwari added that the Madras High Court, including the Madurai bench, is also dealing with the issue.

In a short hearing, the bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, allowed time to the state government for filing its reply in the matter and adjourned the hearing. "File a short affidavit. We will see," it said, fixing the matter for hearing after a period of 15 days.