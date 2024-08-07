‘People who ignored Vinesh’s struggle will congratulate her now’: Wrestlers react to victory

Vinesh Phogat’s long standing penance has borne fruit, wrote her compatriot and Olympic bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik, after Vinesh’s historic win in the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh has scripted history by becoming the first woman wrestler to enter into the Olympics final, after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semifinal of the 50 kg freestyle event. Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajran Punia were at the forefront of the protests held against alleged sexual predator and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in 2023. They were manhandled and detained by the Delhi police for trying to march towards the new Parliament building.

This was Vinesh’s third victory of the day as she earlier defeated World no 1. Japan's four-time World Champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Yui Susaki in a statement victory, 3-2 in the pre-quarterfinal. It was a stunning win against an opponent who was undefeated in 95 international matches, her entire career as a wrestler. India has never won a gold medal in wrestling despite it being their second most successful sport at the Games behind Hockey (12). The country has so far won seven Olympic medals in wrestling -- two silver and five bronze medals.

Speaking to Red Mike, Punia said, "I am waiting to see when the phone will ring to offer congratulations. She is the daughter of India once again. Those who were speaking of caste and community are now recognising that she is after all India's daughter. Those who did not utter a word during the Jantar Mantar protests, how will their congratulations reach her now in Paris? The whole country is observing that now."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Punia, reiterated that Vinesh has created history by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling. “These are the daughters of the country, who have always brought glory to the country. Those who have always placed thorns in the path of these daughters will at least learn a lesson from these daughters and will refrain from sowing thorns in their path in future.”