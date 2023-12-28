Pegasus installed on Indian journalist’s phone while he was probing Adani issue



The attempted targeting of Anand Mangnale’s phone happened at a time when he was working on a story about an alleged stock manipulation by a large multinational conglomerate in India,” Amnesty said.

Amnesty also said that forensic investigations confirmed that Siddharth Varadarajan was among the journalists recently targeted with Pegasus spyware on their iPhones, with the latest identified case occurring in October 2023. “Siddharth Varadarajan was targeted and infected with Pegasus spyware in 2018. Siddharth Varadarajan was targeted again with Pegasus on 16 October 2023. The same attacker-controlled email address used in the Pegasus attack against Anand Mangnale was also identified on Siddharth Varadarajan’s phone, confirming that both journalists were targeted by the same Pegasus customer.”

The Post said that in a written response to their email to the Adani Group, its head of Corporate Communications, Varsha Chainani told them, “While categorically denying and rejecting this insinuation, we find it disturbing and inappropriate that you would make an attempt to draw our name into this specious construct,” adding, “The Adani Group operates with the highest level of integrity.”

The report in the Washington Post is the latest in a series of journalistic investigations that have thrown up evidence of illegal phone tapping by the government. Indeed, one of the matters is in the Supreme Court and the government has refused to cooperate with the court appointed committee to investigate hacking allegations.

Two years ago, a joint investigation by the Forbidden Stories Consortium, which included the Post, found that the phones of many independent journalists, human rights activists and opposition leaders had been infected by the Israeli spyware, Pegasus.

In recent weeks, the Post conducted another investigation in collaboration with Amnesty International and the New York based security firm IVerify. It found fresh cases of hacking. The newspaper alleged that its investigation added “evidence suggesting the Indian government’s use of powerful surveillance tools”.