Peak power demand hits record high amid heatwave

India's peak power demand soared to an all-time high of 270.82 GW on Thursday amid the relentless heatwave sweeping parts of the country. The Power Ministry said this surge in the demand for electricity was successfully met, with thermal power supplying 62.8 per cent of the grid mix.

Solar energy pitched in with a 22 per cent share, wind constituted 5.0 per cent, while hydro accounted for 5.8 per cent, and the remainder came from other sources. “The availability of coal at the thermal power plants is adequate, and the supplies are being effectively monitored,” according to a Power Ministry statement.

The Power Ministry said in a post on social media platform X that Thursday was the fourth consecutive day when the peak power demand during solar hours reached a new all-time high.

“At 1545 hours (May 21, 2026), the peak power demand (solar hours) of 270.82 GW was successfully met,” the ministry said. The demand surpassed its previous record of 265.44 GW set on Wednesday as the heatwave forced people to make increased use of cooling devices like air conditioners and desert coolers both at home and in commercial establishments.

The Power Ministry had earlier projected that the peak power demand would reach 270 GW this summer. The power demand has been hitting record highs since Monday amid rising temperatures.

The peak power demand reached 257.37 GW on Monday, followed by another high of 260.45 GW on Tuesday and 265.44 GW on Wednesday, according to Power Ministry data. Earlier on Monday at 1542 hours, the peak power demand hit a record high of 257.37 GW. Monday's peak demand eclipsed the previous all-time high of 256.11 GW recorded on April 25 at 1538 hours.

On Tuesday, the peak power demand hit a new record high of 260.45 GW at 1540 hours. This was followed by another record high of 265.44 GW on Wednesday at 1545 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the continuation of the heatwave this week in large parts of northwest and central India, with temperatures rising to 45 degrees Celsius amid the scorching sun and hot winds (loo) sweeping across regions.

The IMD has forecast a harsh summer this year. The country's peak power demand has risen in line with rising temperatures from April onwards, intensifying further in May.

Experts said demand and consumption of electricity may rise further due to the continued heatwave. Last summer, the peak power demand shot up to 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025.

In May 2024, the peak power demand reached 250 GW, a record at that time, exceeding the previous all-time peak of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.