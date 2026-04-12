PCI passes resolution that attacks ‘infrastructure of censorship’ built by Modi govt

Following a joint public meeting of six press bodies at the Press Club of India (PCI), a resolution was passed opposing the recent and proposed changes to India’s digital regulations – specifically the draft IT Amendment Rules of 2026 – and outlining eight demands to protect digital creators, ensure due process, and uphold press freedom.

Attending this joint meeting on Saturday were members of the PCI, DIGIPUB, the Editors’ Guild of India, the Indian Women’s Press Corps, the Network of Women in Media, and the Delhi Union of Journalists.

As Nikhil Pahwa, founder and editor of Medianama, noted in his post on X, this resolution lasered in on the “infrastructure of censorship” built by the Centre.