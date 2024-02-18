Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank: What does this mean?

Nodal account is a special purpose account created for receiving funds from participating banks and remitting to specific merchants, created as per the nodal account guidelines issued by the RBI. When it comes to an escrow account in India, it is a bank account with conditions on ownership of funds. In simple terms, an escrow account’s meaning is a safe house for assets while the transaction process is still ongoing.

“In case there is a need to shift the escrow account from one bank to another, the same may be effected in a time-bound manner without unduly impacting the payment cycle to the merchants. The migration should be completed in the minimum possible time and with the prior approval of RBI,” said the RBI.

The balance in the escrow account should, at no time, be lower than the value of outstanding prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) and payments due to merchants.

“The amount so maintained in the escrow account shall be used only for making payments to the participating merchant establishments and other permitted payments,” according to the RBI. For Paytm, a change in the nodal account is expected to allow merchants to continue accepting digital payments through the Paytm QR code or card machine.

Paytm has over 30 crore users, with around 11 crore monthly transacting users. It also has a network of around 1 crore merchants actively accepting payments. The company has reassured its users that its mobile app, including the QR code, Soundbox and Card Machine will remain operational even after March 15.