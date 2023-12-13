Parliament breach: Intruder had passes issued by BJP MP Pratap Simha

In the wake of a major security breach in the Parliament on Wednesday, December 13, it has now emerged that one of the persons who jumped into the well of the Parliament, identified as Sagar Sharma, was issued a visitor’s pass by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

“Two people jumped from the public gallery, and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials. One of the persons had a pass. I guess his name was Sagar from Mysuru. He was the guest of BJP’s Mysuru MP Pratap Simha,” said MP Danish Ali who was recently sacked from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Several channels aired visuals of Sagar’s pass which showed that it was issued at the behest of Simha’s office. The police will probe whether the trespassers had faked their intentions while seeking their passes because their slogans appeared to be targeted at the Narendra Modi government. It is common practice for students, researchers, and also the general public to seek passes from MPs to witness the law-making process. It is yet unclear what ruse the two men used to obtain the passes to the visitor’s gallery.