Paris Olympics: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat enters semi-final, one win away from medal

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat advanced to the Semi Finals of the women's freestyle 50kg and is on the cusp of securing a medal for India. After registering a 3-2 upset win over four-time world champion Japan's Yui Susaki in the pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, August 6, she defeated Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the quarter finals.

Against Susaki, Phogat was trailing 0-1 after the first period but turned the tide in her favour in the final 30 seconds with a 2 pointer. The Indian was defensive in most of the match but she applied herself fully in the latter stage to clinch a victory at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

Susaki is the reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist. She is the undisputed queen in the women's 50 kg freestyle and won the gold medal in Tokyo without dropping a single point. Notably, since 2010 Susaki had lost only five bouts.

Vinesh, on the other hand, is participating in her third Olympics. She narrowly missed a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics because of an injury. In the Tokyo Olympics, she lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarterfinal. Her stay in the tournament came to an end after Kaladzinskaya lost in the semi-final, ending repechage hopes for the Indian.

In the past, Vinesh has participated in 48 kg and 53 kg weight categories. This time in Paris, she is taking part in 50 kg for the first time. The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist had on December 21 announced that she will be returning her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government over its support to former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In a statement issued on social media after Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik announced she is quitting wrestling and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri award, Vinesh Phogat became the third high-profile wrestler to decide to relinquish awards given to them by the government.

