Paris Olympics: 'True spirit of dedication', Tendulkar, Dhawan congratulate Aman Sehrawat on winning bronze

On Friday, the 21-year-old wrestler became the youngest Olympic medallist for India after he defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 in the 57kg freestyle bronze medal match. "Congratulations, Aman Sehrawat, on becoming India's youngest Olympic medal winner at the age of just 21 years and a few days. This victory isn’t just yours; it’s a triumph for the entire Indian wrestling contingent. Every Indian is proud of your achievement. Your parents, who I am sure are watching over you from their heavenly abode, would be very proud of you today," Tendulkar wrote on X. The batter added that Aman's achievement shows his true spirit of dedication and hard work.