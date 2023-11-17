Panel deliberating on National Anthem regulations, not National song: Centre to Delhi HC

The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that the formed committee is deliberating on recommendations for regulating the playing or singing of the National Anthem exclusively, not extending to the national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to grant equal status to the song 'Vande Mataram' as 'Jana-Gana-Mana' as the former has played a historic part in the freedom struggle.

The bench reviewed a 2018 Supreme Court judgement that referenced the constitution of an "InterMinisterial Committee" by the Centre in December 2017 specifically focused on the "playing/singing the National Anthem."

The bench noted: "The petitioner appearing in person insists that the committee is also considering recommendations for regulating playing or singing of Vande Mataram. However, counsel for the respondent, Union of India, on instructions states that the committee is considering recommending regulating the playing or singing of the national anthem only and not Vande Mataram."

Petitioner Upadhyay also requested more time to file an application for the impleadment of the Central Board of Secondary Education and (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) as respondents in the petition.

He also sought to submit a rejoinder to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s reply.

Now, the PIL will be taken up next for hearing on February 5, 2024.