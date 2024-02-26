Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday, February 26, that he had handed his West Bank government's resignation to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Shtayyeh added that he resigned last Tuesday but handed in the written resignation on Monday.

What the Palestinian prime minister said

"I submit the government's resignation to Mr. President," Shtayyeh said. He added that it came in the wake of the "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem."

Shtayyeh said he was resigning to allow Palestinians to form a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements amid Israel's war against Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, in Gaza.