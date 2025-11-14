Padma Shri environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka passes away at 114

Renowned environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, November 14, at the age of 114. The Padma Shri awardee had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at a private hospital, where she breathed her last. Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, she became one of Karnataka’s most admired conservationists for her lifelong dedication to greening rural landscapes.

Thimmakka, who had no formal education, began planting trees with her husband Chikkaiah after they moved to Hulikal village in Magadi taluk. The couple, who did not have children, devoted their care to planting and nurturing banyan saplings.

Thimmakka adopted a child named Umesh long after Chikkaiah’s death. She had been living with Umesh in Balluru, in Belur taluk of Hassan district.

She earned the name “Saalumarada,” meaning “row of trees,” after the couple planted 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-kilometre stretch between Hulikal and Kudur in Ramanagara district, part of Bengaluru South. Over the decades, her work expanded, and she was credited with helping grow thousands of trees, inspiring conservation efforts far beyond Karnataka.

In recognition of her contributions, Thimmakka received several honours, including the Padma Shri in 2019, the Nadoja Award from Hampi University in 2010, the National Citizen Award in 1995 and the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award in 1997. She was also widely celebrated as “Vriksha Mata” and the “Mother of Trees.”

Condolences poured in from across the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Salumarada Thimmakka. Thimmakka, who planted thousands of trees and nurtured them like her own children, dedicated most of her life to environmental conservation. Even though Thimmakka has left us today, her love for the environment has made her immortal. My tributes to the departed soul. The State has become poorer with the demise of Saalumarada Thimmakka. I pray that her departed soul attains eternal peace. My condolences to the family.”

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre also expressed grief, saying, “Thimmakka, who was known as Vriksha Mata, spread the importance of greenery to the world by raising trees as her children. Despite being illiterate, she had done great work in environmental conservation, and was awarded an honorary doctorate and had received the highest awards, including the Padma Shri.”