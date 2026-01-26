Padma Awards 2026: 131 recipients named, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among awardees

The President of India on Sunday, January 25, announced the Padma Awards for 2026, honouring 131 individuals across various fields. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan awardees, 13 Padma Bhushan awardees and 113 Padma Shri recipients.

Prominent among those honoured are Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, singer Alka Yagnik, Malayalam actor Mammootty, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, industrialist Uday Kotak, veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh and Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Also on the list is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor who went on to establish the world’s largest free-access library. Armida Fernandez, a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk bank, has also been recognised.

Seven individuals from Telangana received Padma Shri awards: Rama Reddy Mamidi (posthumous), Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy (Medicine), Krishnamurty Balasubramanian (Science and Engineering), Kumarasamy Thangaraj (Science and Engineering), Gudur Venkat Rao (Medicine), Chandramouli Gaddamanugu (Science and Engineering), and Deepika Reddy (Art).

Actors Rajendra Prasad and Murali Mohan from Andhra Pradesh were conferred the Padma Shri, along with vocalist Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (posthumous).

In Tamil Nadu, the Padma Bhushan was awarded to Kalpatti Palaniswami Ramaswami (Medical Science) and SKM Maeilanandhan (Social Work). Padma Shri recipients from the state include Gayatri and Ranjini Balasubramanian (Carnatic musician duo), HV Hande (polio specialist), K Ramaswami (Science and Engineering), K Vijayakumar (Civil Service), Thiruttani Swaminathan (Music), Ponniyamurthy Natesan (Veterinary Science), R Krishnan (posthumous, Painting), Rajastapi Kaliyappa Gounder (Sculpture), Sivasankari (Literature), Thiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam (mridangam maestro), and Veezhinathan Kamakoti (Computer Science).

Silambam coach K Pajanivel from Puducherry also received the Padma Shri.

In Karnataka, Shatavadhani R Ganesh (Art) received the Padma Bhushan. Padma Shri awardees from the state include Anke Gowda (Social Work), Dr Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore (Literature and Education), S G Susheelama (Social Work), Shashi Shekhar Vempati (Literature and Education), Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar (Science and Engineering), Dr Suresh Hangavadi (Medicine), and T T Jagannathan (posthumous, Trade and Industry).

Padma Vibhushan awardees from Kerala are KT Thomas (Public Affairs), P Narayanan (Literature and Education), and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan. Mammootty and Vellappally Natesan received the Padma Bhushan. Padma Shri recipients include IM Vijayan (Football), AE Muthunayagam (Science and Engineering), Kalamandalam Vimala (Mohiniyattam), and Kolakkal Devaki Amma (Social Work).

The Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma Vibhushan recognises exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan honours distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri is awarded for distinguished service in various fields.