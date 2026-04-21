Over 700 activists write to EC alleging PM’s poll code breach over televised address

More than 700 members of civil society, including former bureaucrats and academics, have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his national address on April 18. The complaint flags concerns over the use of state-run platforms at a time when elections are underway. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to go to the polls on April 23, with West Bengal holding its elections in two phases–on April 23 and April 29.

In a letter dated Monday, April 20 to the Chief Election Commissioner, the signatories described the address as a “clear and blatant violation” of the MCC, arguing that it amounted to “electioneering and partisan propaganda”.

The complainants pointed out that the Prime Minister’s address was broadcast live on government-funded platforms such as Doordarshan, Sansad TV and All India Radio, arguing that the use of official mass media during the enforcement of the MCC gave the ruling party an “undue advantage” and undermined the level playing field necessary for free and fair elections.

“The use of official government machinery and mass media by the Prime Minister, for what amounted to electioneering and partisan propaganda during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct, constitutes a serious breach of the MCC,” the letter stated.

Citing provisions of the MCC, the signatories argued that the party in power must ensure that official machinery is not used for electoral purposes, including the use of government-funded media for publicity that could benefit the ruling party. They said the broadcast of the address at public expense violated these principles and called for an immediate inquiry into both the content and the manner of its dissemination.

The letter urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate cognisance of the complaint and initiate an inquiry into both the content and delivery of the national address on April 18, 2026, adding that the Commission should review the transcript and take appropriate steps to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

The signatories also sought clarity on whether prior permission had been obtained from the Commission. “If the said address to the nation was delivered with the prior permission of the Election Commission, then equal time on the national media should be provided to other parties to present their points of view,” the complaint said. It added that if no such permission had been granted, the Commission should order the removal of the speech from official platforms and take deterrent action.

The address in question was delivered shortly after a constitutional amendment bill linked to women’s reservation and delimitation was defeated in Parliament. In his speech, the Prime Minister sharply criticised Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Trinamool Congress, accusing them of blocking the legislation.

He also targeted the Congress, calling it resistant to reform. “Congress objects to everything necessary for development in the 21st century,” he said, adding that the party had opposed measures such as digital payments and laws related to triple talaq.

The complaint argued that such remarks, delivered through official government channels during an active election period, amounted to partisan messaging that could influence voters. It called on the Commission to take necessary steps to ensure compliance with the MCC and maintain a level playing field.

The complaint was signed by 714 individuals, including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh; former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung; former bureaucrats MG Devasahayam, EA S Sarma, Ashish Joshi, Amitabh Pande and Avay Shukla; political economist Parakala Prabhakar; economist Jayati Ghosh; academics Zoya Hasan and GN Devy; musician-author TM Krishna; activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Yogendra Yadav and Harsh Mander; journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta; former ambassador Madhu Bhaduri; journalists John Dayal and Vidya Subrahmaniam; and CPI leader Annie Raja, among several other academics, lawyers and social activists.