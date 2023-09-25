Over 57% of Indians still rely on pornography for sex education, says survey

Dr Sangeeta Saksena, gynaecologist and co-founder of Enfold Proactive Health Trust, an NGO that imparts sexuality education, concurred. To her, it does not come as a surprise that a large section of the population depends on pornography for sex education, as parents generally avoid talking about such topics with their children. She added, “Now that people, including adolescents, have access to the internet, they often turn to social media or porn to learn about sex. This is harmful and is a result of adolescents being denied rational, value-based, and scientific sexuality education.”

Pornography promotes unrealistic expectations of sex

The survey by Allo Health noted that at least 65% respondents said that their expectations of sex were influenced by pornography. Once again, this is harmful as the pornography industry is male-dominated for the most part and largely appeals to the male gaze. Most pornographic content demeans women and objectifies them, rather than focusing on their satisfaction and pleasure as well.

When asked how such unfair expectations can be remedied, Niharika said that communication between partners before indulging in sex is key. She said, “Partners should clearly communicate their likes and dislikes. They must explicitly talk about their desires and what their expectations are before indulging in any type of sexual activity. Partners can explore what works for them but the key is honest and respectful communication.” However, Niharika also acknowledged that such free and open communication might not often be possible in the Indian context, as sexual desires are generally seen as taboo for women.

Dr Sangeeta also noted that unrealistic expectations of sex developed from consuming porn can be remedied through comprehensive sexuality education. She said, “Sexuality education can emphasise on respect for the body, its functions, and the bodies of others. People also need to be taught that sexual desire is a sensation which can arise from a thought, word, sight, touch, or even a smell. Experiencing a sexual thought is similar to experiencing tastes like sweetness or saltiness. Children and adolescents must not be guilted for experiencing such sensations. The health benefits of sex must also be discussed so that these conversations are not centred around procreation.”

The need for comprehensive sexuality education

While activists and sexuality educators agree that the dependence on pornography to gain knowledge about sex is unhealthy, they believe that the remedy is to implement comprehensive sexuality education in educational institutions. According to the United Nations Population Fund, comprehensive sexuality education is age appropriate and scientifically accurate information about human development, anatomy, and reproductive health. This also includes information about contraception, childbirth, and sexually transmitted diseases.