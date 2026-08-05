Over 5 years, Modi govt spent Rs 910 cr on advertising in print media

The Narendra Modi government spent Rs 910.4 crore on print media advertisements between 2020-21 and 2024-25, according to information shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in the Lok Sabha. The data was furnished in a written reply to a question by Congress MP Radhakrishna.

Among newspapers, the Times of India received the highest amount in government print advertising during the five-year period, at Rs 78.22 crore, followed by Dainik Jagran with Rs 59.14 crore, and the Hindustan Times with Rs 47.80 crore.

Other major recipients included Amar Ujala, which received Rs 24.92 crore; Hindustan, Rs 21.56 crore; and Dainik Bhaskar, Rs 20.53 crore. The Indian Express received Rs 6.51 crore.

A year-wise break-up of the data shows that the Times of India was the highest recipient of government print advertising in each of the five financial years, receiving Rs 17.87 crore in 2020-21, Rs 16.95 crore in 2021-22, Rs 21.01 crore in 2022-23, Rs 16.32 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 6.04 crore in 2024-25.

Dainik Jagran received Rs 13.04 crore, Rs 12.40 crore, Rs 16.08 crore, Rs 12.81 crore, and Rs 4.80 crore, while the Hindustan Times received Rs 12.66 crore, Rs 11.25 crore, Rs 13.88 crore, Rs 9.10 crore, and Rs 4.21 crore during the corresponding years.

Amar Ujala received Rs 4.73 crore in 2020-21, Rs 5.19 crore in 2021-22, Rs 7.37 crore in 2022-23, Rs 7.18 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 2.42 crore in 2024-25, according to the Ministry.

In a previous response in Parliament, the government said it spent a total of Rs 5,987.46 crore on advertisements across different media platforms over the 11 financial years from 2014-15 to 2024-25. This works out to an average expenditure of nearly Rs 1.5 crore a day on advertising over the period.

The data also showed a sharp increase in advertising expenditure in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The government spent Rs 353.98 crore on advertisements in 2023-24, the financial year preceding the general election. In 2024-25, the expenditure stood at Rs 323.41 crore.

Government advertisements are issued to publicise welfare schemes, policy initiatives, and public awareness campaigns. However, Opposition parties have often alleged that this spending is merely aimed at popularising BJP propaganda and 'Brand Modi' ahead of elections.

This report was originally published by Newslaundry and can be accessed here.