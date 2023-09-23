Our stand is vindicated, JD(S) is the B team of BJP: Congress

Hours after former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy announced his party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national capital on Friday, September 22, the Congress hit back saying that their stance throughout the Karnataka election campaign has been officially “vindicated”. The Congress had called the JD(S) the B team of the saffron party.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “What the Congress had repeatedly said throughout the Karnataka election campaign has been officially vindicated today. The B team of the BJP in the state -- JD(S) -- has officially become part of the NDA [National Democratic Alliance], that too on a day following the most nakedly communal attack by a BJP MP on a former senior JD(S) leader in the Lok Sabha.”

The remarks from the Congress leader came in the wake of Kumaraswamy’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda at the national capital, after which the alliance between JD(S) and the BJP was officially announced.