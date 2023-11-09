Our fleet either CNG or electric in Delhi: Uber on ‘odd-even’ scheme

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday said it has not received any order from the Delhi state department yet on banning app-based taxis in line with the Supreme Court's orders, coinciding with the odd-even car rationing scheme.

The odd-even scheme in Delhi will be implemented after a review by the Supreme Court, as the city fights severe air pollution.

An Uber spokesperson told IANS that they haven’t received any order from the transport department” yet.

“We want to reiterate that all the cars on the Uber platform in Delhi are CNG or electric and shared mobility helps more people commute in fewer cars,” the company spokesperson added.

State Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the odd-even policy will be implemented from November 13 only after the Supreme Court's order.

He said that the transport department has been asked to prepare a comprehensive report on App-based taxis coming to Delhi from bordering states.

"The court has ordered that we stop taxies coming from outside Delhi and ban orange-tagged vehicles. We will comply with the directions," he said.

Earlier the Delhi government had announced that it would implement the ‘odd-even vehicle’ policy for allowing plying of vehicles in Delhi based on their registration number from November 13 to 20.

On Tuesday, calling schemes like 'odd-even' to tackle air pollution issues mere 'optics', the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to control the entry of orange-tagged vehicles in the city.

The Delhi government plans to attempt artificial rain through cloud seeding around November 20-21.



