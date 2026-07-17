‘Our collective conscience’: Filmmakers, writers join appeals to Wangchuk to end fast

A cross-section of India’s film, literary, and journalistic community has issued a joint appeal to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to end his hunger strike, now in its 20th day. Wangchuk has been fasting as part of the broader Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests over paper leaks.

In their letter, the signatories called Wangchuk their “collective conscience” and a protector of the environment and of India’s youth, writing that he was “too precious to lose in this tragic way” and that his “sacrifice and courage have inspired people around the world”. They urged authorities to open a dialogue with him and “honor the spirit of public service” he represents.

The letter carries over 60 signatures, including filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Mira Nair, Deepa Mehta, Kiran Rao, and Payal Kapadia; writers Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh, and Pankaj Mishra; and actors Nandita Das and Konkona Sen, among others from academia, journalism, and human rights advocacy.

On Friday, Wangchuk said he would “stay alive till July 20 at any cost”, despite doctors warning that his prolonged fast has reached a critical stage and could soon lead to organ damage. Wangchuk also appealed to supporters to ensure a massive turnout for the CJP’s proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

The CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 28th day, with the July 20 march coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing supporters at the protest site on Friday, Wangchuk admitted that his health had weakened but said his determination remained intact.

“I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy,” he said, according to PTI.

The letter with 60 signatures follows earlier expressions of support from the film industry. Zeenat Aman voiced concern over Wangchuk’s deteriorating health and called for meaningful dialogue, while actor Omi Vaidya asked the public to understand the protest’s underlying issues. Sonakshi Sinha also released a video message backing Wangchuk, saying she had never felt compelled to make such a public statement before but could no longer stay silent.

Opposition leaders have echoed the calls for dialogue as well, with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait extending solidarity with Wangchuk at the CJP protest site.

This article has been republished from Newslaundry. You can read the original article here.