Oracle brings generative AI capabilities to healthcare, unveils new capabilities

Cloud major Oracle has announced new capabilities that combine the power of generative AI and voice to help providers focus more on patient engagement, building trust, and improving healthcare.

Patients will now have the freedom to get quick answers to clinical questions, schedule appointments, and more via simple voice commands.

Integrated with Oracle’s electronic health record (EHR) solutions, the new Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant enables providers to leverage the power of generative AI together with voice commands to reduce manual work so they can focus more attention on patient care.

It also makes it easy for patients to take self-service actions such as scheduling appointments or checking clinical information at their convenience using simple voice commands, the company said during the Oracle Health Conference here.

“By bringing comprehensive generative AI and voice-first capabilities to our EHR platforms, we are not only helping providers reduce mundane work that leads to burnout, but we are also empowering them to create better interactions with patients that establish trust, build loyalty, and deliver better outcomes,” said Suhas Uliyar, senior vice president of product management, Oracle Health.