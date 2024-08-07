Opposition alleges conspiracy, walks out of LS after Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) mainly belonging to the INDIA Bloc, staged a walkout in the Parliament, on Wednesday, August 7, after the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports issued a statement regarding the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, said that the wrestler was extended all assistance and training for her preparation for the Olympic Games 2024. MPs belonging to the Opposition meanwhile, disagreed with the Union minister’s statement and walked out by stating that the country has failed to save its athlete. Several MPs also reportedly raised suspicion of sabotage instigated by the Union government.

MPs were heard raising slogans seeking justice for “India’s daughter.” “Stop this conspiracy against Vinesh Phogat,” MPs were heard saying outside the parliament.

Vinesh Phogat, led the protest alongside wrestlers Bajran Punia and Sakshi, against alleged sexual predator and Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief Birj Bhushan Singh in 2023. She was also manhandled by the Delhi police for trying to march in protest towards the Parliament in 2023. The wrestler had previously, in April, also raised her doubts on the WFI indulging in malpractices to trap her ahead of the Olympics.

It may be noted that Vinesh Phogat, who was competing in the 50 kg category was disqualified from the finals on Wednesday, for weighing 100 grams over the permissible weight. “Vinesh’s weight was recorded at 50.1 kg, making her ineligible for the competition,” Mandaviya said.

According to Article 11 of the United World Wrestling's rule book, an athlete who doesn’t make the weight will be eliminated from the competition, even if it happens before the finals. "If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last, without rank,” it says. Therefore, Vinesh lost out on her silver medal as well, making this year’s wrestling for 50 kg category in the Olympic games only eligible for a gold and bronze medal.