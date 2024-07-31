Oppn creates ruckus in Lok Sabha over Anurag Thakur's speech, demands apology

The Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were marked by repeated chaos and disruption as the Opposition members resorted to slogan-shouting. Miffed over BJP MP Anurag Thakur's caste jibe at the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, the opposition benches chanted slogans like 'have shame,' 'Modi sarkar saamne aao,' (Modi government come forward) and others.

On Tuesday, while addressing the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said those "whose caste is unknown" should not talk about census.

"Some people talk about OBCs, but for them (the Congress), OBC stands for 'only for brother-in-law commission'. This party will talk about other backward castes?" the BJP MP said on Tuesday.

The slogan-shouting continued even when Congress MP from Gadchiroli, Kirsan Namdeo, asked Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a question, leading to a significant disruption of the proceedings.

Criticising the Opposition for creating a ruckus and disrupting the House proceedings by raising slogans, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "This is not the right way. A person from your faction is raising a question, and you are not letting them speak?"

"You cannot stop someone from your own side from speaking. Everyone has the right to raise the issues of their areas," the Lok Sabha Speaker added.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed the Opposition's actions, specifically targeting the Congress and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

He stated, "The Congress party always talks about caste all the time, but not about how they have weakened this country by raising questions on our Indian Army, demotivating them and working just to weaken the nation."