Opinion: With CAA-NRC, the fate of the Indian secular state hangs in balance

Affinity between CAA and NRC





The CAA ought to be understood in a spectrum and not in isolation. Part of that understanding would be to see it like a problem solver or a seal to plug a leaking hole in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a unified register of all Indian citizens mandated by the CAA.

First prepared in 1951 under a directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NRC exercise was sanctioned by the Supreme Court in 2014 based on the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules of 2003. The process already began in Assam, aimed to identify “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh who entered Assam on or after midnight of 24 March 1971. The NRC demands documentary evidence called “legacy data” to prove oneself as an Indian citizen. On 31 August 2019, it published a draft that excluded over 19 lakh persons from the citizenship register.

The NRC process asks all people living in Assam to prove their citizenship status. So, technically speaking, if you are included in the NRC, it certifies that you are a citizen of India and anyone, Hindu or Muslim, can be potentially left out of the citizenship register. Additionally, if you are from Assam, you would have applied for the NRC, which means that you have taken an oath under the NRC declaring that you belong to Assam. CAA, on the other hand, offers citizenship by naturalisation, where you are assumed to be persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan.

The Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024 doesn't require you to prove that you were persecuted, it plainly assumes that you were, provided you migrated from the said neighbouring countries.

In a recent interview , Assam’s CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that he expects a maximum of six lakh people who will apply for citizenship under the CAA from Assam. Now, if any non-Muslims from Assam, who were left out of the NRC, apply for citizenship, they are inadvertently declaring that they are not Indians. In this sense, the two laws contradict each other–one asks you to prove your Indianness and the other your foreignness.

It is also to be kept in mind that CAA Rules 2024 allows you to apply for citizenship under the CAA, even if you have been rejected by the NRC, without any legal consequence.

The CAA pushes for a religion-based citizenship model, while the NRC, already implemented in Assam, seeks to identify ‘illegal immigrants’ and either put them into detention camps or turn them into non-citizens. With increased religion-based nationalism, calls for the NRC have been made in other states like Manipur and Mizoram. The Kukis have been turned into “illegal beings” by Meiteis in the state of Manipur. One of the unfounded charges of the Meiteis in Manipur is that most of the Kukis in the state are illegal migrants from Myanmar. In other words, what Bengalis are in Assam for Assamese nationalists, the Kukis are being framed to be by the Meiteis in Manipur.

We also saw promises of the NRC by the BJP if voted to power in various other states, including Karnataka, last year. The BJP, in its 2019 manifesto, highlighted the implementation of the NRC as a means to curb “illegal immigration” and a way to protect cultural and linguistic identity in certain areas. It had also identified that it would implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country.

The manifesto stated the following: “There has been a huge change in the cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration, resulting in an adverse impact on local people's livelihood and employment. We will expeditiously complete the National Register of Citizens process in these areas on priority. In the future, we will implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country.”

The BJP, in making a case for the CAA, states that only Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians would face religious persecution in the neighbouring Islamic countries, thereby making them eligible to avail of Indian citizenship. Meanwhile, Muslims continue to have to wait and prove their stay for 11 years in India to get citizenship through naturalisation. The criteria for excluding Muslims here is arbitrary and based on the assumption that Muslims cannot be prosecuted in these countries. Also, why only those three neighbouring countries? Why not Sri Lanka or Myanmar?

Equally arbitrary are the rules of inclusion – what about the Buddhist Chakmas in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram? The exception to the CAA is that it “shall not be applicable to Tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and the area covered under ‘The Inner line’ notified under The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. This automatically excludes close to a lakh population of the Chakmas.

Under the CAA, the persecuted Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are limited to their religion and cannot get asylum in India. Similarly, Afghan refugees escaping the Taliban and staying in refugee camps cannot access expedited citizenship just due to their religion. If a Hindu and a Muslim escape the Taliban regime of Afghanistan, the Hindu will be treated differently than a Muslim. Additionally, Muslims in themselves are not a homogenous category, as Shias and Ahmadiyya Muslims also receive varying levels of persecution in the aforesaid countries.

The CAA, therefore, foregrounds religious identity as a criterion to be given citizenship. In doing so, it moves away from the liberal idea of citizenship and secularism as envisioned by the Indian Constitution. Furthermore, can persecution be limited to a religious basis?

With the CAA, the BJP seeks to build a discourse of India (Bharat) being the natural home for all Hindus and establish a Hindu Rashtra in contravention to the ideals of equality before the law as laid down by our Constitution. The illegal migrant tag now is solely of a Muslim.

It also begs the question: Can the Indian state and the Hindu exist only in the absence of the Muslim? How will that absence of the Muslim be achieved? In other words, what comes after the CAA?