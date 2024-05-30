Opinion: Power protects perpetrators of mass sexual violence despite changing laws

When I spoke to some of them a couple of months later, the women continued to deny that they had been sexually assaulted. Then slowly, a woman whispered to me that both she and her daughter had been assaulted, and her younger daughter was forcibly kissed and bitten on the cheek. They feared that if such news got around, the reputation of the entire village would be affected and they were worried about their daughters' future.

Sexual assault in those days was a well-hidden crime, usually committed under the cover of darkness. Justice Sridevi was appointed to investigate the case, and I also got to know her over the many months it took her to do a thorough investigation. She was steady and fearless, and the women of Thankamani were willing to confide in her because of her empathy. Though the accusations were difficult to prove, she compiled a good report which took a long time to see the light of the day.

Cut to the Pollachi case which happened about 35 years later, when social media was the favoured means of communication among the young, and cell phone cameras made a secret recording of sexual assaults easy. As many as 60 young women were reportedly raped over 7 years in Pollachi, a small town in rural Tamil Nadu. The women were mostly befriended by a gang of young men over social media, and after a pretended romance, they lured these women to secluded areas and sexually assaulted them. The acts were filmed to enable blackmail, and this fear kept the survivors from sharing what happened to them, even with their own families, for many years. Pollachi is a small town where everyone knew everyone else, and the survivors had nowhere to hide. It took one brave girl in 2019 to complain to the police, testifying that she was stripped and beaten and that she escaped before she could be sexually assaulted.