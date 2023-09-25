Opinion: Need more national concern from regional parties

The policies taken by the Union government of India from 2014 have been threatening the very federal spirit of the country. But the way a majority of the regional parties have responded to these policies is equally upsetting. They were simply silent on major decisions, starting from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies, which were designed to create a ‘one nation, one system’, which goes against the very spirit of India’s federal system and multi-culturalism. The strength and beauty of India is its cultural diversities represented by its different regions.

Indeed, the regional parties began making ground in Indian politics in the late 1960s on the foundation of long-established regional cultures. In a way, the regional parties initially represented regional aspirations and socialised democracy in India. In history too, regional rulers posed a serious challenge to mighty empires like the Sultanate, Mughals, and even to the British empire. It is important to look at the evolution of regions in Indian history at some length here.

In India, the evolution of regions has many interesting trajectories. In the early historical period, regions were associated with tribal chiefdoms, but they began emerging as cultural and political identities from the early medieval period. That is after the decline of the Gupta empire. The development of regional language scripts was crucial in shaping the regions of this period. All the Indian regional languages developed between the 8th and 12th centuries. The literature produced in these languages was not only used for cultural identity but also for political unity. The regional states were indeed formed on this cultural foundation of the region. That’s why regional states, including the Qutb Shahis, promoted the local Telugu literature by patronising regional language literary personalities.

Importantly, the regional states not only avoided imperialist tendencies in their states but also challenged the external imperialist aggressions. Notably, the western and southern Indian states had very tactical relations with the imperial powers of the Gangetic region. They submitted to the imperial power when it was strong and declared independence when the imperial power weakened. With the decline of the Mughals, regional states reemerged afresh. Realising the cultural and political specificities and significance of the regions, the British did not disturb them. Rather, they formed the provinces on the basis of existing cultural zones or regions, such as Madras Presidency in southern India, Bombay Presidency in western India, Bengal Presidency in eastern India, United Provinces consisting of the Gangetic region, and Central Provinces in central India.