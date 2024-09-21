Opinion: How PM Modi can leverage the Quad Summit to achieve India’s quantum ambitions

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit in the United States, the focus on advancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region will extend beyond the traditional domains of maritime security and health to crucial emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. This summit offers a pivotal moment for India to leverage its strengths, negotiate strategic partnerships and position itself as a global leader in quantum technology.

The discussions around AI and quantum computing at the Quad Summit underscore the pressing need for India to not only engage but also assert its leadership in these domains. The challenge, however, is not just in what we ask for but also in what we bring to the table. To draw a mythological parallel, it is akin to how and what Duryodhana and Arjuna sought from Krishna before the Mahabharata war. The choices India makes at this summit will determine the role it plays in the global quantum landscape.

Quantum technology, with its potential to revolutionise industries, economies and even geopolitics, must be at the forefront of India's agenda at this summit.

Quantum technology: More than just an emerging trend

Quantum computing is no longer a far-fetched concept but an imminent reality that promises to reshape industries ranging from cryptography and telecommunications to healthcare and logistics. Quantum technology encompasses quantum sensing, quantum communication and quantum computation, all of which are essential for future global leadership. For India, which boasts one of the world’s largest pools of highly skilled technical talent, the time is ripe to take a more assertive role in this space.

The Indian government has already demonstrated its commitment to quantum technology through its National Quantum Mission, which aims to boost research and development, establish quantum computing infrastructure and build a robust quantum ecosystem. However, India must take this momentum further. It is essential to recognize the varying maturity levels of quantum technologies and tailor India's quantum strategy to technologies that are not only relevant today but will also be vital for tomorrow's economy and geopolitical landscape. By working closely with the other Quad nations – Australia, Japan, and the United States – India has the opportunity to democratise access to quantum technologies, making them more affordable, scalable and accessible for a range of applications.

Democratising quantum computing

The key to India's success in quantum technology lies in creating multiple small quantum ecosystems across the country. Instead of focusing solely on large, centralised quantum systems, India must aim to build a network of smaller, portable quantum computers that can serve various sectors. This approach not only makes quantum technology more accessible but also encourages innovation and experimentation at multiple levels.

These smaller quantum ecosystems are cost-effective and can be deployed across different industries, including finance, healthcare, logistics and cybersecurity. Imagine quantum sensors revolutionising navigation systems or quantum encryption safeguarding our digital infrastructure. These are not futuristic dreams but possibilities within our grasp, provided we take a decentralised approach to quantum development.

India’s potential as a manufacturing hub for quantum components within the Quad ecosystem cannot be overstated. Establishing pilot programs, conducting in-field measurements, and producing deployable quantum sensors at scale could strategically benefit from India’s skilled workforce and geographical diversity. Quantum sensors, for example, could revolutionize next-generation navigation and surveillance across coastal, aerial and underwater domains. Protecting offshore and coastal assets requires the large-scale production of deployable sensors, which demands technical expertise in production, inspection, testing and validation. The same skills and resources are also relevant for various quantum-enabling systems and components.

Indian academia is also a global leader in the theoretical and mathematical foundations of quantum technologies. This immense strategic resource, concentrated in India, could play a pivotal role in enabling quantum technology for societal benefit.

A “quad” quantum strategy

The Quad Summit provides a unique platform for India to not only share its quantum vision but also push for collaborative efforts in developing quantum technologies. To this end, India should advocate for the establishment of a dedicated budget for joint activities, with a clear roadmap, timeline, and defined contributions from each Quad member. This should also include the development of ethical guidelines that ensure responsible advancement in this field. Each Quad nation brings its own strengths to the table: Japan’s expertise in materials for quantum components, Australia’s advancements in quantum software, and the United States' leadership in the technological components required for quantum computing.

India’s technical workforce, which is far larger than the combined talent pools of the other Quad members, offers a significant advantage. This workforce, known for its ability to transform theoretical concepts into practical applications, can play a vital role in the development, testing, and scaling of quantum technologies. By integrating India’s strengths with the capabilities of its Quad partners, we can build a robust quantum ecosystem that benefits not just the region but the world.

I echo the sentiments of India’s Principal Scientific Advisor, Prof. AK Sood, who proposed at the Quantum World Congress the establishment of a centre where Quad members can coordinate resources and continually assess the progress of quantum cooperation. A strategic collaboration among these nations could accelerate the development and deployment of quantum technologies, not only in the Indo-Pacific but globally. India should advocate for the establishment of a “Quad Quantum Centre”, a physical or virtual hub where scientists, policymakers and industry leaders from all four nations can coordinate resources, share knowledge and conduct joint research. This centre would ensure that the Quad remains at the forefront of quantum innovation while maintaining ethical standards and security protocols.

The Quad countries must develop a tailored export control policy for quantum technologies. While global export controls are necessary to prevent these technologies from reaching adversarial nations, a coordinated policy among Quad members will allow for smooth collaboration while maintaining security protocols.

A strategic moment for India

As we look ahead, it is clear that quantum technology will play a decisive role in shaping the geopolitical landscape of the future. Just as nuclear technology defined much of the 20th century, quantum technology could be the defining force of the 21st. Ensuring that this technology is developed and deployed in a manner consistent with democratic values and a rule-based global order is paramount.

The Quad, as a coalition of like-minded democracies, is uniquely positioned to lead this charge. By collaborating on quantum research and development, establishing ethical guidelines, and ensuring that quantum technologies do not fall into the wrong hands, the Quad can help shape a future where quantum technology is a force for good.

As Prime Minister Modi steps onto the global stage at the Quad Summit, he carries with him not only the hopes of the nation but also the responsibility to shape India’s technological future. The decisions made at this summit will have far-reaching implications, not only for India but for the entire Indo-Pacific region. By championing quantum technology, advocating for decentralised quantum ecosystems and collaborating closely with Quad nations, India can position itself as a leader in the next great technological revolution.

The time to act is now, and quantum technology must be at the forefront of India’s strategic agenda at the Quad Summit.

The writer is the Founder and CEO of XeedQ.